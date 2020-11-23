Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

On value-added services as well as labour charges, there is a 15 per cent discount offered. On roadside assistance as well as an extended warranty, customers will be given a 10 per cent discount. 

By:November 23, 2020 4:08 PM

Your car requires care even in winter. For this very reason, Renault India is offering its customers a chance to come and get their vehicles checked. The Renault Winter Camp has started from today and will continue till November 29, 2020. This facility is available for all Renault India customers across the country. A comprehensive car checkup as well as maintenance will be undertaken at Renault service centres. To make the deal sweeter, customers will get up to 50 per cent discount on car cleaning as well as other sanitisation process. On select accessories, customers will get up to 50 per cent discount. On few parts, customers will get 10 per cent discount. On value-added services as well as labour charges, there is a 15 per cent discount offered. On roadside assistance as well as an extended warranty, customers will be given a 10 per cent discount.

Cars which come in to the service centre, will get a free top wash. On engine oil replacement, there is a five per cent discount and so are there offers on tyre brands. If one books the service through the MyRenault app, then they stand to get an additional five per cent off. A car perfume as well as face masks will also be provided to customers that visit the service centres.

Renault India has got 475+ touch points in the country. There are also 200+ Workshop on Wheels that help customers service their Renault cars. Speaking of which, Renault India sells the Kwid, Triber, Duster models in the Indian market. The Triber is currently one of the highest selling models for the company. Renault only has petrol engines right now in the country. These range from 800cc to 1.5-litres. A new SUV, the Renault Kiger will be introduced next year. This one will have a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine along with a CVT.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival