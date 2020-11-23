Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

On value-added services as well as labour charges, there is a 15 per cent discount offered. On roadside assistance as well as an extended warranty, customers will be given a 10 per cent discount.

Your car requires care even in winter. For this very reason, Renault India is offering its customers a chance to come and get their vehicles checked. The Renault Winter Camp has started from today and will continue till November 29, 2020. This facility is available for all Renault India customers across the country. A comprehensive car checkup as well as maintenance will be undertaken at Renault service centres. To make the deal sweeter, customers will get up to 50 per cent discount on car cleaning as well as other sanitisation process. On select accessories, customers will get up to 50 per cent discount. On few parts, customers will get 10 per cent discount. On value-added services as well as labour charges, there is a 15 per cent discount offered. On roadside assistance as well as an extended warranty, customers will be given a 10 per cent discount.

Cars which come in to the service centre, will get a free top wash. On engine oil replacement, there is a five per cent discount and so are there offers on tyre brands. If one books the service through the MyRenault app, then they stand to get an additional five per cent off. A car perfume as well as face masks will also be provided to customers that visit the service centres.

Renault India has got 475+ touch points in the country. There are also 200+ Workshop on Wheels that help customers service their Renault cars. Speaking of which, Renault India sells the Kwid, Triber, Duster models in the Indian market. The Triber is currently one of the highest selling models for the company. Renault only has petrol engines right now in the country. These range from 800cc to 1.5-litres. A new SUV, the Renault Kiger will be introduced next year. This one will have a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine along with a CVT.

