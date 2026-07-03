Renault updates Kwid to win back entry-level buyers

Updated hatchback gets fewer variants, revised pricing and cash benefits as small-car demand gathers pace.

Renault India has launched a subtly refreshed the Kwid in a bid to attract more first-time car buyers at a time when demand for entry-level hatchbacks is showing signs of revival, particularly for market leader Maruti Suzuki. The MY26 update brings subtle cosmetic enhancements, a simplified variant lineup and revised pricing aimed at making the purchase decision easier.

Dealer sources say that the move comes as small car sales have gained momentum following the GST 2.0 announcements in September last year, with Maruti Suzuki’s Alto K10 and S-Presso posting strong growth. The Kwid, however, has failed to ride the wave, with monthly sales remaining around the 500-unit mark for an extended period.

Trimming the Fat

As part of the MY26 update, Renault has reduced the range to just two trim levels, Evolution and Climber, available with either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Prices start at ₹4.53 lakh for the Evolution Manual, ₹4.9 lakh for the Evolution AMT, ₹5.15 lakh for the Climber Manual and ₹5.61 lakh for the Climber AMT (all ex-showroom).

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The company has also repositioned the Kwid as a better-equipped offering by discontinuing lower-spec variants, bringing its pricing closer to the higher variants of the Alto K10 and S-Presso. Unlike its rivals, however, the Kwid is still not available with a factory-fitted CNG option.

Feature Battleground

To attract a wider set of buyers, Renault has introduced a new online sales strategy under which buyers of the Climber variants receive cash benefits of ₹15,000, reducing the effective ex-showroom price of the Climber by upto Rs ₹5 lakh. The simplified range is now offered with a single 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, a move the company believes will make the buying process easier for customers.

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The Kwid, first launched in 2015 and facelifted in 2020, continues with largely the same product despite Renault introducing a significantly updated version in international markets. In India, the company is instead relying on incremental changes and a revised ownership proposition to improve the model’s appeal. Renault said the updated Kwid is targeted at first-time car buyers and customers upgrading from two-wheelers. Since its launch, the hatchback has found around 4.5 lakh customers in India, according to the manufacturer.