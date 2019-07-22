Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: A 7-seater or a hatchback?

Renault Triber, the French automaker's 7-seater offering in the sub-4-meter utility vehicle space, is all set to launch in India later this year. Though the Triber has the aesthetics of a utility vehicle, by virtue of its dimensions and the price segment it is going to fall in, its main competitors are going to be compact hatchbacks. At the moment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is the leader in this segment which averages monthly sales of around 16,000 to 18,000 units. In order to see which one out of these two makes more sense to buy, on paper, we compare the two cars based on their engine specifications, prices, dimensions as well as the features that they offer. Read along!

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price

Renault has confirmed that the Triber is going to find its place in-between the Kwid and the Duster in its portfolio. Hence, we expect its prices to fall somewhere in-between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Talking about the Maruti Suzuki Swift, its prices start from Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Engine Specifications

The Renault Triber will be available with a petrol engine option only. It will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit, capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine which is currently available on the Renault Clio and the Dacia Sandero in some international markets. The Triber is going to get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there will be a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer as well.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with petrol as well as a diesel engine option. The petrol derivative is a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit capable of producing 82 hp along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.3-litre, DDiS engine good for 74 hp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are available as standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed AMT available as well.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Dimensions

The Renault Triber measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width and 1643 mm height. Ground clearance of this utility vehicle stands at 182 mm. The Triber has a boot capacity of 84-litres with all the rows up. With the third row removed, the boot capacity increases to 625-liters which is even bigger than vehicles in the compact SUV segment.

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Swift measures 3840 mm in length, 1735 mm in width and 1530 mm in height. This hatchback has a boot capacity of 268-litres. The Swift has a ground clearance of 163 mm.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

Talking about the features, Renault has loaded the Triber with a plethora of features and creature comforts. For starters, it comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, air-con vents for all rows, power windows to name a few. In terms of safety, the Triber comes with four airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, driver and passenger seatbelt warning along with rear parking sensors.

Moving on to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, it comes with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, alloy wheels, push-button start/stop to name a few. In terms of safety, the Swift comes with dual airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, rear parking sensors along with driver and passenger seat belt warnings.