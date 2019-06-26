Renault Triber vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which would make more sense to buy

Renault Triber, a 7-seater utility vehicle from the French automaker, is all set to make its debut in India soon. It is based on a modified version of KWID's CMF-A platform and is going to measure under 4-meters in length. Its prices are expected to range from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. With this, it will find its place in-between the KWID and the Duster in Renault's portfolio. In terms of competition, the Triber will primarily stand as a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is currently the largest selling 7-seater in India across segments. So, should you wait for the Renault Triber or go ahead an buy the Ertiga? Which one out of these two, makes more sense to buy? We answer this question in this detailed specification based comparison report.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Engine Specifications

The Renault Triber is going to get just one engine option. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 72 hp along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is the same unit which currently does its duty on the the Renault Clio and the Sandero which is sold in the international markets. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Ertiga offers two diesel engine options. One is a tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS 200 unit capable of producing 90 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there is 1.5-litre, DDiS 225 unit on offer as well which has been developed in-house by Maruti Suzuki. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Renault Triber measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width and 1643 mm in height. The Triber will have a wheelbase of 2636 mm. It will have a boot capacity of 84-litres with all the three rows up. With the third row removed, the boot capacity stands at 625-litres. The Triber will offer a ground clearance of Rs 182 mm.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga measures 4395 mm in length, 1735 mm in width and 1690 mm in height. The Ertiga has a wheelbase of 2740 mm. The boot capacity of the Ertiga stands at 209-litres. The Ertiga has a ground clearance of 185 mm.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features

The Renault Triber, as expected, is going to offer a whole array of features and creature comforts. The list includes a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple Car Play, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a fully digital LED instrument cluster, hands-free smart card access with vehicle start-stop system, air-conditioning vents for each row, power windows to name a few.

Talking about the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, it comes with projector headlamps, steering mounted audio controls, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, automatic climate control, power adjustable OVMS, day and night IRVM, power windows, rear air-con vents to name a few.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices

Renault has said that the Triber will sit in-between the KWID and the Duster in the automaker's portfolio. Hence, we expect the prices to be in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking about the Ertiga, the same currently falls in the range of Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).