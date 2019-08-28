Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which seven-seater to opt for

Renault has today launched its compact seven-seater utility vehicle, Triber, in India. The same finds its place in-between the Kwid and the Duster in Renault's portfolio in India. Going by its prices, it is placed adjacent to the compact hatchback segment which includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently stands as the leader in the budget MPV segment. Though the Triber is placed a segment below the one of the Ertiga, it can be seen as a cheaper alternative for those who are just looking for a compact seven-seater offering with a decent level of features and creature comforts. Here is a detailed specification based comparison between the two people carriers.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices

The prices of the Renault Triber falls in-between the range of Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh. On the other hand, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga falls in-between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Engine Specifications

The Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is no automatic gearbox on offer with the Triber as the models, however, the same will be included in its line-up at a later stage alongside the introduction of a BS-6 compliant engine. Triber's petrol engine is BS-4 compliant.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to Suzuki's mild-hybrid SHVS system. This engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, it comes with a 4-speed torque converter automatic on select variants. The diesel derivative of the Ertiga is offered with 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 93 hp of power along with 225 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there is a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit also on offer with the Erttiga which churns out 74 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol engine on the Ertiga is BS-6 compliant.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Dimensions

The Renault Triber measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and 1,643 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm with a ground clearance of 182 mm. The boot-capacity of the Triber, with all the three-rows up, stands at 84-litres which extends to 625-litres with the third-row folded down.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and 1,690 mm in height. The Ertiga has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. This MPV has a boot capacity of 209-litres with all the three rows up.

Renault Triber Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features

The top-spec trim of the Renault Triber comes with features such a projector headlamp, LED daytime running lights, key-less entry with push-button start-stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, digital instrument cluster, separate air-con vents for all the three rows to name a few. In terms of safety, the Triber offers dual-airbags with ABS and EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard across the range. The range-topping variant of this car comes with four-airbags.

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also offers projector headlamps but misses out on LED daytime running lights. It comes with automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, cooled cup-holders, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, key-less entry, push-button start-stop to name a few. In terms of safety, the Ertiga comes with dual airbags along with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat-belt warning, the high-speed alert system as standard across the range.