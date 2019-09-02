Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which makes more sense to buy?

Hyundai has recently launched the second-generation iteration of its compact hatchback Grand i10 in India. In addition to bearing a suffix 'Nios', the new version comes with an all-new identity. It offers modern aesthetics and a cabin which is up-to-date with the latest features and creature comforts. All-in-all, the Grand i10 Nios now comes across as a genuine contender, like its predecessor in the compact hatchback segment. Or does it? Renault has also recently introduced its latest offering in the same price segment as that of the Grand i10 Nios. However, unlike the Nios, it offers butch aesthetic and seating for seven-people along with a decent equipment list all-bundles together in a sub-4-meter package.

Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Prices

The prices of the Renault Triber's petrol derivative falls in-between the price range of Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the prices for the petrol derivative of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios falls in-between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh. Prices of the petrol AMT trims of the Nios falls in-between the range of Rs 6.37 lakh to Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber does not come with a diesel derivative. The prices of the diesel derivatives of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios falls in-between the price range of Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specs

The Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Renault has launched the Triber in BS-4 configuration. And as a result of this, it currently is not available with an automatic gearbox option. The same will only be available once Renault upgrades the 1.0-litre unit to meet the BS-6 emission norms.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with a BS-6 compliant 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 82 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well. The diesel derivative of the Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit which is good for 74 hp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT on select variants. Grand i10 Nios' oil-burner is not BS-6 complaint.

Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Mileage

The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine in the Renault Triber promises to offer a fuel-efficiency figure of 20 km/l. The 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine in the Hyundai Grand i10, promises to offer a mileage figure of 20.7 km/l while its diesel derivative is good for 26.2 km/l.

Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features

The top-spec trim of the Renault Triber comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, key-less entry, push-button start-stop among others. In terms of safety, the Triber offers up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger sear belt warning along with the high-speed alert system.

The Grand i10 Nios also comes with projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. However, over the Triber, it offers automatic climate control, steering mounted audio control among other features. In terms of safety, it only gets dual-airbags unlike Triber's four. As standard, it comes with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system, driver and passenger seat belt warning among others.

Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Renault Triber measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm of width and 1,643 mm of height. It can a wheelbase of 2,636 mm of wheelbase. Its boot capacity of the Triber stands at 84-litre with all the three-rows up. With the third row folded down, its capacity increases to 625-litres.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a length of 3,805 mm, a width of 1,680 mm and a height of 1,520 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The Nios has a boot capacity of 260-litres.