Renault Triber unveil tomorrow: What to expect from this small 7-seater

Renault India is all set to unveil the Triber, its all-new compact 7-seater utility vehicle in India tomorrow. The French automaker has said that in its portfolio, the Triber is going to find its place in-between the entry-level hatchback KWID and the compact SUV Duster. Going by this we expect the price of the same to start from Rs 5.5 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 7.5 lakh for the range-topping variant. The Renault Triber is going to be a sub-4-meter offering. However, in a first, it will offer a third-row seating option. The interesting this to note here is that the extra row of seats will be completely removable in case they are not needed and hence giving extra luggage space.

The Renault Triber is based on the French automaker's latest design language. It will get large wraparound headlamps, a three-slat front grille, LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, wraparound tail-lamps, roof-rails and a few other modern exterior highlights. On the inside, the Triber is expected to get a dual-tone upholstery. The feature list of this compact 7-seater is likely to be quite extensive. It will get a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, steering mounted audio controls, day and night IRVM, automatic climate control, electrically operated ORVM among other creature comforts.

In terms of safety, the Renault Triber is going to comply with the upcoming regulations. Furthermore, it is going to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard. There have been speculations stating that the top-spec trims of the Triber are going to come with curtain airbags as well.

Under its hood, the Renault Triber is going to get the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is used in the KWID hatchback. This engine will be slightly modified in order to produce higher power and torque output. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is expected that Renault will provide this car with AMT unit at a later stage. When launched, the Triber will not have any direct competitor.