Renault Triber Unveil LIVE Updates: Engine specifications, features, mileage, images of Renault’s compact 7-seater

Renault Triber Unveil Live, On Road Price, Specifications: Renault India will be unveiling the Triber in the country in just a couple of hours from now. The automaker has stated that the Triber will find its place between the entry-level Kwid and the compact SUV Duster. That being said, expect the price of Renault's compact 7-seater to start from Rs 5.5 lakh and reaching all the way till Rs 7.5 lakh for the range-topping variant. The sub-4-meter offering will have a third-row seating option. The upcoming Renault Triber is based on the French automaker's latest design philosophy. The Triber will come with large wraparound headlamps, a three-slat front grille, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, roof-rails, wraparound tail-lamps and more. Prices of the Renault will be announced later and hence, that is a story for another day.