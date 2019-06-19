Renault Triber Unveil Live, On Road Price, Specifications: Renault India will be unveiling the Triber in the country in just a couple of hours from now. The automaker has stated that the Triber will find its place between the entry-level Kwid and the compact SUV Duster. That being said, expect the price of Renault's compact 7-seater to start from Rs 5.5 lakh and reaching all the way till Rs 7.5 lakh for the range-topping variant. The sub-4-meter offering will have a third-row seating option. The upcoming Renault Triber is based on the French automaker's latest design philosophy. The Triber will come with large wraparound headlamps, a three-slat front grille, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, roof-rails, wraparound tail-lamps and more. Prices of the Renault will be announced later and hence, that is a story for another day.
Renault Triber Unveil LIVE Updates: Engine specifications, features, mileage, images of Renault’s compact 7-seater
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: June 19, 2019 11:32:57 am
In terms of features, the upcoming Renault Triber is expected to be a feature rich offering. The compact seven-seater will get a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play along with steering mounted audio controls, electrically operated ORVM, day and night IRVM, automatic climate control and lots more.
The Renault Triber is based on the French automaker's latest design philosophy. The vehicle will get large wraparound headlamps along with a three-slat grille up front, LED daytime running lamps, wraparound tail-lamps, roof-rails along with a few modern exterior highlights.
Renault Triber will be a compact seven-seater vehicle and it will be a sub-4-meter offering. Interestingly, the vehicle will come with a third-row option as well. The third row will be removable and hence, you will get extra luggage space whenever required.
