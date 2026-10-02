Renault Triber Turbo review: Gets the power it deserved

Renault Triber Turbo TCe 100 review: built on Renault’s updated platform, the 100 PS turbo engine fixes the power deficit. It delivers punchy acceleration, generous space, and sub-4m city practicality starting at Rs 7.84 lakh.

When I tested the updated Renault Triber last October, my verdict was straightforward – it was practical, but painfully slow. The 72 bhp naturally aspirated engine left you changing gears frequently to keep up with traffic. But with the new Turbo TCe 100 MT — built on Renault’s updated platform architecture — the power deficit has been addressed.

I tested it in Gurgaon traffic and on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

A surprise at traffic lights

Under the hood sits a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 100 PS and 180 Nm of torque. At traffic lights in Gurgaon, it was usually the fastest off the line. It surprised others because its exterior design is uninspiring, but when the light turned green, it left most vehicles behind.

Noticeable turbo lag

This powerful performance isn’t instant, but takes a second or two to build up until the engine reaches 3,000-3,500 rpm. Once in the powerband, however, both initial and roll-on acceleration are surprisingly strong. On the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the car feels far more capable. Where the naturally aspirated model struggled to build momentum, this turbo variant allows you to clear long trucks in seconds without high-stress planning.

Refinement and dynamics

There are, however, trade-offs in cabin comfort. Push the engine hard, and a lot of sound enters the cabin. Road and tyre noise is also pronounced when driving over broken tarmac, though general tyre grip is decent. On the handling front, the chassis feels composed, and hard braking tests revealed good straight-line stability.

On the whole, adding turbo performance hasn’t ruined its everyday usability. Thanks to its sub-4-metre length, it retains compact, city-friendly proportions that make navigating tight lanes and congested streets stress-free.

Cabin and practicality

Inside, the styling is functional rather than exciting, but space management is spot on. The first two rows offer generous legroom and headroom, complemented by sliding and reclining adjustments. The third row is strictly for children or for short trips. For a family of four, removing the quick-release rear seats opens up a massive 625-litre cargo area, easily fitting a weekend’s worth of heavy luggage.

Practical touches like dedicated AC vents across all rows, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, and standard six airbags keep it competitive on daily usability.

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Pricing and verdict

Priced between Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triber TCe 100 MT continues to enjoy small-car tax benefits while claiming a certified 21 kmpl fuel efficiency (my test car returned 14-16 km/litre in a mix of highway plus city driving). By fixing its most obvious flaw — a lack of usable engine power — Renault has turned a budget mover into a punchy MPV on a budget.

(The standard naturally aspirated Triber MT is also available, priced between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 8.05 lakh, while the AMT comes for Rs 8.53 lakh, ex-showroom.)