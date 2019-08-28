Renault Triber to get an automatic gearbox alongside a BS-6 engine very soon

Renault Triber, the latest offering from the French carmaker is currently available exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and managing director of Renault India Operations said that the the Triber will get an automatic gearbox very soon, but not before it gets equipped with BS-6 compliant engines. The same is likely to be a 5-speed unit i.e. the automaker's Easy-R AMT. The French carmaker did not introduce the Triber with an automatic gearbox right away as it will prevent re-calibration and homologation of the same when it introduces BS-6 compliant engines in the same.

The Renault Triber is currently available with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, petrol engine which is BS-4 compliant. It is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. It promises to offer a fuel-efficiency figure of 20 km/l. The Triber has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh with its top-spec trim retailing at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This 7-seater utility vehicle has been positioned in-between the Kwid and the Duster in Renault portfolio. And it will be competing against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10.

One of the major highlights of the Renault Triber is its flexible seating arrangement. The third row of seats in the car can be completely removed, transforming it into a five-seater with a massive boot-capacity of 625-litres. Dimensionally, this car measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in height and 1,643 mm in width. It has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. With all the three-rows up, the Triber has a boot capacity of 84-litres.

The Renault Triber has been launched in India in a total of four variants. These are namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. The range-topping RXZ trim comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, push-button start-stop to name a few. In terms of safety, it gets dual-airbags with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard.