Renault Triber to rival Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10: Specs, features, expected prices

Renault is all set to launch an all-new product in India after a really long time. Called as the Triber, the same is based on the modified platform of KWID hatchback. The unique feature of the Triber is that, despite measuring under 4-meters in length, it offers seating capacity for 7 people. Designed to look like a utility vehicle, the Triber's third-row seating is flexible and can be removed altogether, making the vehicle to be used as a 5-seater with a 625-litres of boot space on offer. Renault states that the Triber is not an MPV, but is a vehicle that creates an al-together new segment. And that it is going to sit in-between the Kwid and the Duster in its model line-up. A document recently leaked on the Team-BHP forum further clears the air on the market positioning of the Triber.

The Renault Triber is going to compete in the compact hatchback segment in India. This space is currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10. The leaked document states that the Triber's core competitors are going to be these two vehicles. Furthermore, it will also pitch as a possible alternative to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and in an upper segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Going by this, we can safely speculate that the prices of the Renault Triber will fall in-between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The Renault Triber made its global debut in India last month. The company has already revealed all the details pertaining to the exteriors, interiors, engine specifications, dimensions and other attributes. On the outside, the Triber is going to come with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, functional roof-rails, LED tail-lamps, faux skid plates among others. Inside, the Renault Triber comes with an electronic steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start-stop, climate control for all three rows, reclining seats to name a few.

In terms of dimensions, the Renault Triber is 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width along with 1643 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2636 mm. The boot capacity of this UV stands at 84-litres with all the three rows up and 625-litres with the third-row removed. The Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This unit has been borrowed from global models like the Clio and Sandero. This unit is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT unit.

Image Source: Team-BHP