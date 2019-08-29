Renault Triber to offer a plethora of accessory options: Here’s how to make your’s unique

Renault India is offering the Triber, its latest product, with a host of accessory options. The seven-seater compact utility vehicle is available with four accessory packages namely SUV pack, Chrome pack, Essential pack and Urban pack. In addition to this, a buyer can also choose from a plethora of individual accessories to make his/her car stand out. On the outside, the list of accessories includes inserts for alloy wheels, three different types of body graphics, wind deflector, roof carrier, chrome bumper protector, back spoiler among others.

Since chrome highlights on a vehicle are quite prefered in India, Renault is offering the Triber with chrome accents around the headlights, door-handles, tail-lamps, as well as window surrounds. In terms of electrics, the Triber's list of accessories includes an illuminated logo, ORVM mounted turn indicators, puddle lamps to name a few. On the inside, one can opt from a wide array of carpets and seat covers. There is even an IRVM back cover in varied colours on offer.

The Renault Triber has been launched in India at a price of Rs 4.95 lakh. Its top-spec trim retails at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, it stands as a standalone product in its segment and could be considered as a cheaper alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Unlike the Ertiga though, the Triber offers flexible seating options which allow the complete removal of the third row of seats, transforming the Triber in a compact five-seater with a boot capacity of 625-litres.

The Renault Triber comes with a decent equipment list. Its list of features includes a touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto and Apple Car Play. A digital instrument cluster, key-less entry, push-button start-stop system, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights to name a few. The Triber comes with four-airbags in the top-spec trim and offers dual-airbags as standard across the range. In addition to this, it comes with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning and high-speed alert system as standard.

Under the hood, Triber comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic option on offer at the moment.