Renault Triber teased once again: Is it an SUV or MPV?

Renault is soon going to introduce an all-new sub-4-meter offering in the Indian market. It is going to be called the Triber and it is likely to be a seven-seater MPV. Renault is currently testing this vehicle and optimising it for the Indian roads. Our country is going to be the market where this vehicle will make its global debut. The latest teaser released by Renault shows the vehicle testing in what seems to be like its production-ready avatar. Despite the vehicle featuring a heavy camouflage, it is quite clear that its overall silhouette is that of an SUV.

So, is the Renault Triber an MPV or a sub-4-meter SUV? The answer to this question is that its both. The Triber is based on the same CMF-A platform as that of the Kwid. The platform has been modified in order to accommodate the extra length. With its seven-seats, the Triber is going to stand as a rival for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and TUV300. However, it's sub-4-meter nature and SUV inspired design, is going to put it in the arena of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Renault Triber, being based on the same underpinnings as that of the Kwid, is likely to share its engine line-up with the hatchback as well. It could get Kwid's 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor. This unit is capable of producing 67 bhp of power along with 91 Nm of peak torque. There is a possibility that Renault might borrow the 1.2-litre from the Nissan Micra. It remains to be seen if Renault decides to launch a diesel derivative for the Triber or not.

The Renault Triber is likely to get a decent equipment list. Feature such as a touchscreen infotainment system, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, automatic climate control could make the cut. In terms of safety, it is going to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard. Prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).