Renault Triber sub-4-metre seven-seater utility vehicle makes global debut in India

The much-awaited Renault Triber has finally been introduced. Measures under four-metres in length, the Renault Triber is the second 7-seat utility vehicle after the Datsun Go+.

The Triber is based on the same modular CMF-A platform which underpins the Renault Kwid and the Datsun RediGo. The Triber is essentially a 5+2 seat MPV and its party trick is that the third row of seats can be removed entirely to allow for added space in the luggage compartment. The exterior styling of the Triber follows the same philosophy as modern Renaults like the Captur, Kadjar, and Koleos models sold internationally. The front features a bold grille with a large Renault badge in the centre. The grille is flanked by wraparound headlamps with LED DRLS positioned low down on the front bumper. The Triber attempts to try and look muscular with bold SUV like design and also gets roof rails which are a feature reserved for the top of the line trim.

At the heart, the Triber gets the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine found in the Clio and Sandero, Renault's global models. This engine is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. At launch, the Triber will only come equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox, in addition to a 5-speed AMT automatic which will also be introduced at the time of the launch. Renault could also introduce a turbocharged petrol version with more power on offer in the near future. The new engine is designed to comply with BS4 norms, however, the engine would be upgraded before the BS6 norms are enforced from April 2020.

Inside the cabin, the Triber comes with dual tone interiors and featuring an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a fully digital LED instrument cluster. For the third row passengers, the Triber also comes with dedicated air-vents. The second row of seats is slidable as well as foldable. The third row, which can be completely removed, comes with a central armrest. To comply with safety regulations, the Renault Triber will come with rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS and speed warning system. Higher spec models will come equipped with a rear parking camera as well.

Dimensionally, the Renault Triber is going to measure 1,739 mm in width, 1,643 mm in height and 3,990 mm in length. It will have a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. Ground clearance of the Renault Triber is 182 mm. With the third row completely removed, the Triber offers a massive boot-space of 625-litres. With all the rows fully up, the Triber has a boot-capacity of 84-litres.

At the moment, Renault has not revealed the price of the Triber, and will officially launch the compact utility vehicle sometime during the festive season this year.