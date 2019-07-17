Renault Triber spotted without camouflage: To be launched in August

Last month, Renault unveiled its modular vehicle, the Triber in India. Post the reveal, the Triber seems to have dropped its camo and was spotted in Karnataka by Teambhp. It seems that the vehicle could be headed to a dealership for display purpose. Renault should open bookings in a few days, given that the launch is scheduled for August.

The Triber is a 7-seater vehicle which Renault doesn't want to call an MPV. That aside, the Triber will compete with other MPVs in the entry-level segment including the Datsun Go+ as well as to some extent, even the Maruti Eeco. A recent document shows that Renault is aiming at popular hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 and Maruti Swift in terms of price point. The variant spotted seems to be the top-end as it has got 15-inch alloys as well as projector headlights. This sub-4m MPV (yes, we will like to call it that) runs on Ceat tyres in the 14-inch guise. It is likely that the top-end model may be running on another spec or perhaps uses a unit from some other tyre maker.

The design language seems fresh and we might likely see it on the Kwid facelift too. Speaking of which, the Kwid's modified platform underpins the Triber. The dimensions of the MPV are 3,990mm x 1,739mm x 1,643mm in length, width and height respectively. Wheelbase of the Renault Triber stands at 2,636mm whereas the ground clearance is 182mm. The luggage carrying capacity of this 7-seater is 84 litres. Drop one seat from the last row and you get 320 litres while taking out the rear seats entirely will give you 625 litres. Renault says that even a surfboard can be carried in the cabin. We will test this claims once we have the vehicle with us.

Renault has ensured that the cabin too is up to date. This means use of soft touch materials as well as piano black for the dashboard. One also gets a touchscreen infotainment system that has Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. The multi-information display meters too are done in a digital format. In terms of safety, Renault says that they have complied with the latest Indian safety norms. This means pedestrian protection bumpers, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, seat belts for all rows, seat belt reminder for front passengers, rear parking sensors as well as speed alert warning as standard. Top trims will get two additional airbags as well as a reverse camera.

A tuned version of the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Kwid is used here. It makes 72PS of power and 96Nm. One can order this engine with a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

We expect that the Renault Triber price will start from Rs 6 lakh on-road while the top-end model could be just shy of Rs 10 lakh, on-road. At this price point, it does cover the intended competition and very competitively too.

Image source: Teambhp