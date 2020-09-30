Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault India has increased the prices of the Renault Triber model, meaning the 7-seat sub-compact model has gotten dearer. Renault has increased prices for all variants of the Triber and here is how much more you now have to shell out if you want one.

The Renault Triber has gotten dearer as the Indian arm of the French automaker has increased the prices of the model. All variants from the base RXE variant to the RXZ AMT model have seen a price increase. The Renault Triber was earlier priced between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the updated prices, the Triber now costs between Rs 5.12 lakh and Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, despite the rise in costs, there have been no updates or changes in terms of equipment offered on the Triber.

The highest increase in price for a variant of the Triber is Rs 13,000 which is specifically for the base RXE model. The mid-spec RXL and RXT variants have gotten expensive by Rs 11,500 while the range-topping RXZ variants have increased by Rs 12,500. The increase in prices applies to the AMT models of the respective variants as well.

Renault India currently has only three models on sale which include the Kwid, Duster and the model in question — the Renault Triber. The Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is available with a 5-speed manual or semi-automatic AMT gearbox. The Triber is based on an elongated version of the CMF platform that underpins the Kwid. Within its price range, the Renault Triber directly competes against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo, while the only other 7-seat compact MPV on the market is the Datsun Go+.

The new variant wise price of the Renault Triber is as follows:-

VARIANT PRICE RXE Rs 5.12 lakh RXL Rs 5.89 lakh RXL AMT Rs 6.29 lakh RXT Rs 6.39 lakh RXT AMT Rs 6.79 lakh RXZ Rs 6.94 lakh RXZ AMT Rs 7.34 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

