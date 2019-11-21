Renault Triber prices hiked: Here’s how much more you need to pay!

Prices for the Renault Triber have gone up. There is a price increase on all the variants of this compact 7-seater except for the entry-level trim. RXE i.e. the base variant of the Renault Triber continues to retail at a price of Rs 4.96 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the RXL, RXT and RXZ have been increased. These variants are now priced at Rs Rs.5.59 Lakh, Rs.6.09 Lakh and Rs.6.63 Lakh respectively. In comparison, previously, these variants demanded a price of Rs 5.49 lakh, Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.63 lakh respectively. This is the second time that the prices of the top-spec RXZ have been increased. It received the last price hike of Rs 4,250 for the addition of 15-inch wheels.

The Renault Triber is a sub-4-meter vehicle which can seat 7 people. It offers flexible seating wherein the third row of seats can be completely removed. Doing so essentially transforms the Triber is a five-seater with a massive boot capacity. Though the Renault Triber is a unique offering in the market, it competes in multiple segments. At the price point, it stands as an alternative to the compact hatchbacks which includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre, 4-cylinder, petrol engine which is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. At the moment, Renault hasn't upgraded the Triber's engine to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. Post the upgradation, Renault also plans to introduce an automatic gearbox in the Triber's line-up.

The Renault Triber comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. It gets a push-button start/stop system and also a digital instrument cluster. The air conditioning is manual and there are no steering mounted audio controls. Apart from the standard safety features, the Triber also comes with side-airbags.