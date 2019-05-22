Renault Triber MPV to be unveiled on 19th June: What to expect?

Renault is all set to launch an all-new seven-seater MPV in the Indian market. The launch of the same is expected to take place sometime during the festive season this year. Called as the Triber, this seven-seater MPV will be unveiled on the 19th June 2019, the same was confirmed by the French carmaker recently. Renault's new MPV is going to be a compact offering. Whether it is going to measure under four-meters in length, remains to be seen. Based on the modified CMF-A platform, the same which the Kwid uses, the Triber will post competition to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on one end, and the Datsun Go Plus on the other.

At the moment, we do not have any concrete details regarding the engine specifications, features or any other parameters concerning the Triber. Though there are a number of spy shots of this vehicle floating around on the internet, because of the heavy camouflage, we also cannot comment on the design of this vehicle. However, it is likely that the new Renault Triber MPV is going to get a muscular design and is going to come with a decent equipment list. LED daytime running lamps, LED tail-lamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control are some of the features that you can expect to see on this vehicle.

It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of the Renault Triber. Reports state that this MPV is going to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. Since it uses the same platform as that of the Kwid, there are chances that Renault might deploy the hatchback's 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine in it. However, considering the size and the extra weight that the Triber is going to have, there are chances that the engine might be strapped on with a turbocharger to increase its power output. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit. Renault could also offer the five-speed AMT unit in the Triber as well.