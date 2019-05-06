Renault Triber lower-spec spied testing, to get projector headlamps and rear windscreen wiper

With Renault gearing up to introduce their premium hatchback in India, the Renault Triber test mule has been spotted on the street and a report from Zigwheels claims that car that was spotted was a lower trim version despite which it may come equipped with a hefty list of features.

The mule that was spotted testing on the streets was equipped with wheel caps, instead of alloy wheels, and it misses out on front fog lamps. This hints at the fact that it is a lower trim on test. However, closer inspection of the car shows that it gets projector headlamps and also features a rear windscreen wiper. The front grille on the car looks similar to the one on the current model Kwid, flanked by the headlamps. The wheels seem to be 15-inches in size with plastic wheel caps. The side has a strong shoulder line, however, the mule was draped in significant camouflage, especially at the rear, thus, we have been unable to extract any more details.

As it looks to be decently equipped, the Triber may be generously equipped in the cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control and rear parking camera. As per regulations rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt warning reminders and over-speed alert systems will be equipped as standard.

The Triber is based on a new modular platform, which could be the CMF-A architecture. There may be no diesel offering for the Triber, however, the 1.0-litre engine from the kwid, in addition to the 1.2-litre petrol motor from the Nissan Micra could be the engine options powering the hatchback. Transmission options would include a 5-speed manual or Renault’s 5-Speed AMT. the Renault Triber is expected to be launched by the end of June and would compete against premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, and the Honda jazz.

Source: Zigwheels