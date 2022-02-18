Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new Renault Triber Limited Edition model has been launched in India at Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom. It celebrates the 1 lakh sales milestone of this affordable 7-seater MPV.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Renault Triber Limited Edition

Renault India has today announced that its Triber MPV has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in the country. The Renault Triber was first launched in August 2019. In 2020, it got the BS6 update along with an AMT and then some subtle updates in early 2021. Now, to commemorate the 1 lakh sales milestone of this affordable 7-seater MPV, the Renault Triber Limited Edition model has been launched in India at Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Renault Triber Dashboard

Talking about its key highlights, the Limited Edition model of the Renault Triber is available in two dual-tone colour shades. It is available in Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown colours with a black roof. Moreover, the MPV runs on 14-inch flex wheels (not alloys). On the inside, the Triber Limited Edition sports Akaza Fabric Upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish, a digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and more. 

Renault Triber

Powering the Renault Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This petrol motor churns out 71 hp of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. In terms of features, it gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, AC vents in all three rows, a cooled centre box, flexible seating arrangement, etc. 

Watch Video | Renault Triber Review:

The Renault Triber scores high on safety too. This 7-seater MPV bagged a 4-Star adult occupant safety rating and a 3-Star child occupant safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. In terms of safety equipment, it gets up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and more. The Renault Triber is currently priced in India between Rs 5.69 lakh – Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

