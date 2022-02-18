Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new Renault Triber Limited Edition model has been launched in India at Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom. It celebrates the 1 lakh sales milestone of this affordable 7-seater MPV.

Renault India has today announced that its Triber MPV has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in the country. The Renault Triber was first launched in August 2019. In 2020, it got the BS6 update along with an AMT and then some subtle updates in early 2021. Now, to commemorate the 1 lakh sales milestone of this affordable 7-seater MPV, the Renault Triber Limited Edition model has been launched in India at Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about its key highlights, the Limited Edition model of the Renault Triber is available in two dual-tone colour shades. It is available in Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown colours with a black roof. Moreover, the MPV runs on 14-inch flex wheels (not alloys). On the inside, the Triber Limited Edition sports Akaza Fabric Upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish, a digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and more.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the Renault Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This petrol motor churns out 71 hp of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. In terms of features, it gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, AC vents in all three rows, a cooled centre box, flexible seating arrangement, etc.

Watch Video | Renault Triber Review:

The Renault Triber scores high on safety too. This 7-seater MPV bagged a 4-Star adult occupant safety rating and a 3-Star child occupant safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. In terms of safety equipment, it gets up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and more. The Renault Triber is currently priced in India between Rs 5.69 lakh – Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: All-electric MINI Cooper SE India launch on February 24, 2022

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.