Renault Triber launched in India: 7-seater rival for Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10

Renault India has today launched its much-awaited 7-seater utility vehicle Triber in India at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh. The top-spec trim of this Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 rival is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh. The Triber is based on a slightly modified version of the Renault Kwid's CMF-A platform. With these prices, it will find its place in-between the Kwid and the Duster in Renault's portfolio in India. Though the Triber is a seven-seater offering, its USP lies in the fact that its third row can be completely removed to transform this car into a five-seater with a massive boot-capacity of 624-litres.

The Renault Triber can be seen as the crossover between a compact MPV and a compact SUV. Hence, on the outside, it comes with various aesthetic attributes which give it the aura of a utility vehicle. For instance, it comes with plastic cladding all-around, front and rear faux skid-plates, roof-rails along with a high-set bonnet. In today's race of 'who has the most features', Renault has equipped the Triber very well. It comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, machine cut alloy wheels among others.

On the inside, Renault has provided the Triber with a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. In addition to this, it offers electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, key-less entry with push-button start-stop to name a few. The Renault Triber gets a black and beige colour scheme inside the cabin. It gets fabric upholstery with contrast stitching. The Triber comes with a three-spoke steering wheel which looks elegant, however, it does not get mounted controls for operating the infotainment system.

In terms of dimensions, the Renault Triber measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,643 mm in height and 1,739 mm in width. The Triber has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. It offers a ground clearance of 182 mm. With all the three rows up, this car has a boot capacity of 84-litres.

Under the hood, the Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine. This engine can produce 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

In terms of safety, the Renault Triber's body structure meets the upcoming safety regulations. It comes with dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seatbelt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range.