Renault Triber launch nearing: Top things about Kwid-based 7 seat MPV

The upcoming Renault Triber MPV has been spotted very recently and the latest set of images has been shared by a Facebook page called Ferd Fan page. The vehicle has been covered in heavy camouflage and looks production ready. The new Renault Triber is expected to come with a three-row layout and will likely come with a generous cabin in terms of space. Renault has already stated that the upcoming Triber has been designed specifically for the Indian market and it will be launched in India first before heading to other markets. The upcoming Renault Triber is built on a new platform, which is a modified version of the CMF-A platform that underpins the Kwid.

Renault Triber to have a decent wheelbase

Coming back to the spy images, as the vehicle is wrapped in heavy camouflage, it will be too early to comment on the exact design details. However, the vehicle looks to have a decent road presence and the images suggest that it will have a generous wheelbase. The pictures reveal some exterior highlights of the Triber like roof rails and rear windshield wiper. The latest set of spy images do not show anything about the interiors of the Renault Triber.

Renault Triber rear

However, on the basis of some previously leaked images, the Triber will get a newly designed dashboard along with a black and beige treatment. Moreover, the MPV will also get a large touchscreen infotainment system that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Exact engine options of the Renault Triber are currently unknown but the MPV is expected to be on offer in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Renault Triber is expected to be BS-VI compliant. Gearbox options will likely include manual and AMT.

In terms of competition, the upcoming Renault Triber won't have any direct rival but will challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. India launch of the Renault Triber will take place in the second half of 2019. More details on the same to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us. For the latest auto news and reviews, stay tuned to our Express Drives YouTube channel.