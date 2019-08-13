Renault Triber India launch date revealed: Bookings to commence on 17th August

Renault has officially confirmed that it is going to launch the Triber in India on August 28th. The company has also announced that the bookings of this 7-seater utility vehicle will commence from August 17th at Rs 11,000. The Triber measures under 4-meters in length and will be positioned in-between the Kwid and the Duster in Renault's portfolio. Going by this, we estimate that its prices will fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. Renault is squarely aiming the Triber at the compact hatchback segment in India. At the moment, this space comprises of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 and the Ford Figo.

The Renault Triber is based on the same platform which underpins the Kwid hatchback with a few structural modifications. The Triber measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width and 1643 mm height. It has a ground clearance of 182 mm. With all the three rows up, the boot capacity of the Renault Triber stands at 84-litres. With the third row completely removed, it increases to a segment-leading 625-litres.

Under the hood, the Renault Triber is going to come with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This car is going to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, Renault is also going to offer a 5-speed AMT gearbox on this utility vehicle.

Talking about features, on the top-spec trim, the Triber will offer projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights along with LED tail-lamps. In addition to this, it is also going to come with machine-cut alloy wheels, roof-rails and faux skid plate. On the inside, though the Triber misses out on steering mounted audio controls, it comes with a touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple Car Play, rear parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, push-button start-stop to name a few. In terms of safety, the Triber comes with up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with rear parking sensors.