Renault Triber gets four-star crash safety rating from GNCAP

The much-loved Renault Triber has been crash-tested by Global NCAP and the car managed to score an impressive four stars. It follows the Mahindra Marazzo that scored the same four stars a couple of years ago. It was noted by GNCAP that the Renault Triber offered good protection to the driver as well as passenger heads. The driver’s chest showed marginal protection and the passenger chest is claimed to have shown adequate protection. The report shared by GNCAP says that the driver’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube while the passenger knees showed good protection. Adequate protection was noted in the case of passenger and driver tibias. All been said, the body shell was rated as unstable post the crash and any further crashes was something it might not be able to handle.

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, as well as front seat belt reminders are being offered with the Renault Triber. The footwell was rated as stable by GNCAP. As far as child safety was concerned, three stars were given to the Triber. The child seat for the 3-year-old was installed with a forward-facing position with the adult seatbelt and was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. Chest protection was recorded as average whereas the head protection was low as it was exposed during the crash. At the rear seat, the car offers a lap belt for the middle passenger. At the same time, ISOFIX anchorages are not provided as standard; explains the lower rating.

This is the first Renault car in India that has scored this high a crash safety rating. The best so far, out of the ones tested, has been the Renault Kwid with a one-star rating. It is heartening to note that the French carmaker has taken the safety considerations and built a safer car for the masses.

