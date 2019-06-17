Renault Triber front fascia revealed in a new teaser: Unveiling this week

Renault has released yet another teaser of its upcoming 7-seater utility vehicle Triber. This latest teaser image, partially reveals the KWID based people carrier's front fascia. As expected, the Renault Triber features the French automaker's latest design language. And as a result of this, it shares its design elements with the likes of the Renault Captur and other global models from the company. The Triber comes with a three-slat front grille, wraparound headlamps, LED daytime running lights and an overall stout front fascia. Other exterior design elements which are visible with the help of this teaser are its wraparound tail-lamps and roof-rails.

The Renault Triber is based on the modified version of the same platform as that of the Renault KWID. Going by the numerous spy shots, along with this teaser image, it becomes apparent that the Triber will offer a decent level of ground clearance. The interiors of the Renault Triber are likely to feature a dual-tone upholstery. It is expected to get all the latest features and creature comforts. The likes of these will include a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control to name a few.

In terms of safety features, the Renault Triber's structure will meet all the upcoming safety regulations. In addition to this, it will get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard. Reportedly, the Triber is also to get side and curtain airbags in the top-spec variants.

The engine line-up of the Renault Triber will include a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This is the same engine which currently performs its duty on the Renault KWID hatchback. However, for it to be used under the hood of the Triber, it will undergo a few modifications so that it generates more power. At the time of its launch, which is set to take place sometime during the festive season this year, the Triber will be offered with a manual transmission option. At a later stage, this 7-seater utility vehicle will also get an AMT automatic transmission as well.