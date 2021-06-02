Renault Triber awarded 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

The evaluation of the tests by Global NCAP has resulted in a 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety and 3-Star for child occupant safety, making the Triber the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India, said a statement by Renault India.

The Renault Triber has been awarded a four-star rating for an adult occupant and three stars for child occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. Renault’s new compact crossover was tested in its most basic safety specification, with two airbags. The Triber showed significant improvements from previous Renault models tested, according to a Global NCAP news release. Launched in August 2019, Renault Triber has been a game-changing product for the French carmaker Renault in India, with more than 75,000 customers. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian regulatory authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault Triber has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers.”

Tribers’ body structure and overall safety have been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests. The car has been tested for frontal impact. The evaluation of the tests by Global NCAP has resulted in a 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety and 3-Star for child occupant safety, making it the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India, said a statement by Renault India. Triber is built with more than 7 safety features as standard and a class-leading offering of four airbags available in its top variant, it added. Alejandro Furas, secretary-general of Global NCAP said, “Renault has significantly improved adult occupant protection performance in frontal crashes compared with our 2016 tests on the Kwid. The Triber sets a strong baseline for the manufacturer, and we encourage Renault to maintain this important progress as a minimum to achieve 5-star levels of safety.”

Global NCAP said that the protection offered to the adult occupant driver and passenger head and neck was good. While the driver’s chest showed marginal protection and the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. It awards a separate child safety rating to each car to highlight the different levels of protection vehicles provide to passengers on the rear seats and tests a combination of the car and child seat recommended by the car manufacturer. Because the only safe way for young children to travel is properly restrained in a child seat, the assessment checks how compatible the car is with the child seats recommended by the manufacturer, as well as the protection provided in the crash test, it said. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum.

