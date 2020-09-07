Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

The Renault Triber AMT is a unique proposition in this segment and offers premium features along with a better ride and handling experience. More details in the video.

Renault India has launched a very practical car in the Triber. The Renault Triber, when introduced in the market, was a unique proposition back then. It had space, features, looked premium and most of all, it also had the right price tag. Renault immediately tasted success with the car. So much so that, customers were very happy with the car. Renault which was often criticised for skimping on safety features offered four airbags on the top variants. The engine though seemed a bit less enthusiastic and while Renault has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol ready, it is likely that the brand will introduce it first with the Kiger SUV. For the time being, if you want a value-for-money offering within Rs 10 lakh, then the Triber’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor is the sole choice.

Also Read Renault Triber AMT review

Having just a manual transmission isn’t the forbearing thing for a customer. An automatic too has been added to the mix. It is an AMT and while it offers slightly less claimed efficiency, the automatic convenience is very much there. Renault engineers have dialled in the creep function as well with the transmission. This eliminates the need for constant accelerator inputs in slow moving traffic. Customers who opt for the top-end model also get a reverse parking camera.

There are multiple intelligent storage spaces in the cabin. You also get a cooled compartment near the gear lever, there are two glove boxes, door pads which can carry one-litre water bottles and the like. Dedicated AC vents for all three rows are provided whereas the last set of seats can be removed and kept at home if not required.

How does the car feel to drive and does the transmission mask the engine’s pulling power weakness or bring it to the forth? All the answers right here in this video below.

