Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

The Renault Triber AMT is priced Rs 40,000 over that of its manual counterpart and uses the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Renault India has launched the Triber AMT. Showcased at the expo and promised at the Triber unveil event, the variant has finally come to India. The Renault Triber AMT prices start from Rs 6.18 lakh. There are three trims on offer – RXL, RXT and RXZ. The other two trims are priced at Rs 6.68 and 7.22 lakh. These prices are Rs 40,000 over that of the manual trims. Bookings too have started for the AMT models, dubbed as EASY-R by Renault. Test drive vehicles too are available at the dealerships.

The Triber AMT continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre Energy engine. This 3-cylinder engine makes 72hp and 96Nm. The claimed mileage with the 5-speed manual transmission was 20kmpl. Renault hasn’t released numbers of the AMT but we expect it to be a similar figure. The AMT lever is similar to the one found in the Duster – a proper stick and not the rotary dial from the Kwid. While we expected Renault to bring out the turbo petrol unit with the AMT, that part if left for another day.

Feature-wise, the Triber still gets projector headlight as standard and still doesn’t have alloy wheels even on the RxZ version. The beauty of the Triber is that while its based on the same platform as the Go+, the former appears more spacious. Renault has also cleverly placed three rows of seats, with the last one boasting decent space as well. The equipment levels too are on a higher spectrum than the recently launched Datsun Go+. The only place where the Go+ (Rs 4.22-6.9 lakh) trumps the Renault is in the price. There is also the far more superior CVT on offer with the Go+ that lay claims to around 19kmpl fuel efficiency. The Go+’s engine too is bigger and has 77hp power as well as more torque at 104Nm.

