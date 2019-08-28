Renault Triber 2019 India Launch Live: Prices, Features, Images and Specifications

Renault Triber Launch in India Live Updates: Renault India will be launching an all-new product called the Renault Triber. The Renault Triber is a 7-seat mini MPV which is expected to rival the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and the Ford Figo. The Triber is expected to be priced around the Rs 5-7.5 lakh price range (ex-showroom). The Triber aims to create a niche for itself by offering a 7-seat layout at a price point which is dominated by 5-seat hatchbacks. Renault will offer the Triber currently with a petrol engine option only with manual and automatic gearbox options. Stay tuned for more updates as Renault will officially announce more details and prices of the Triber today!
Highlights
The Renault Triber is a 7-seat vehicle which is base don the same CMF-A platform that underpins the Kwid. The styling of the Triber is in line with Renault's current global design philosophy and for this model, Renault has given the vehicle a more rugged SUV-esque look, which claimed to help for a more commanding road presence.
Renault will be launching the new 7-seat MPV in India called th Renault Triber which aims to become a trend setting in its segment in the country.