Renault Triber 2019 India Launch Live: Prices, Features, Images and Specifications

Renault Triber Launch in India Live Updates: Renault India will be launching an all-new product called the Renault Triber. The Renault Triber is a 7-seat mini MPV which is expected to rival the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and the Ford Figo. The Triber is expected to be priced around the Rs 5-7.5 lakh price range (ex-showroom). The Triber aims to create a niche for itself by offering a 7-seat layout at a price point which is dominated by 5-seat hatchbacks. Renault will offer the Triber currently with a petrol engine option only with manual and automatic gearbox options. Stay tuned for more updates as Renault will officially announce more details and prices of the Triber today!

