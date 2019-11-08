Renault Triber sells five times more than Duster within two months of launch

Renault India launched the Triber MPV two months ago. Now, the company has sent in a release that says they have just delivered the 10,001th unit. The milestone car was delivered to a customer in Mumbai. In contrast, the Renault Duster does less than 1,000 units in a month now. The Renault Triber prices start from Rs 4.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Sources say that the top variant of the Triber receives the maximum bookings while the base is the second best selling model. The company managed to move 11,516 cars in October 2019, registering a 63 per cent growth over the same period in 2018.

The Renault Triber is offered only with a petrol engine. This all-new petrol engine is similar in specs as well as overall NVH to the one available in the Kwid. The 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder, Sce motor produces 72hp of power and 96Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and Renault says that the Triber should deliver around 20kmpl fuel efficiency. A 5-speed AMT can be expected sometime during the BS-VI conversion process. Renault harps on the Triber's space efficiency including the fact that one can use it in single seater mode too. The boot space too is good despite all the seats in place.

Renault offers the Triber in four trims - Rxe, Rxl, Rxt and Rxz. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt warning, speed limit warning and projector headlights are standard across the range. Renault doesn't offer alloy wheels with the top model of the Triber while 16-inch units are available in the accessories list. The Triber goes up against the Datsun Go+, the only other modern day 7-seater MPV in this price range. The Datsun though offers a CVT and is priced a bit higher than the top-spec Triber manual. Both the cousins offer a similar feature set, with the Renault having a tad more premium touch to it over the Go+.