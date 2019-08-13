Renault to launch an electric vehicle in India by 2022: Sub-4m SUV based on Triber in the works

Renault today announced that they will start bookings of the Triber MPV in India soon while the launch is on August 28. On the sidelines of the announcement, the company head Venkatram Mamillapalle said that they are looking at new products for our market. This includes an SUV (likely to be sub-4m and codenamed HBC). The second product will be an EV. Mamillapalle said that the EV will be in our market come 2022.

While partner Nissan with its Datsun brand is still mulling on the thought of launching the Go Cross concept in our market, Renault might just beat them. The new sub-4m SUV will be India-specific but could also be exported to other markets like Brazil that have a near similar ecosystem. Mamillapalle though didn't share any more specifics on the upcoming vehicle. We though hope to see it at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The electric vehicle in the meanwhile will be the electric Kwid.

The Renault Triber MPV bookings will begin from August 17. Customers can pay an amount of Rs 11,000 at a dealership or on the Renault website. Deliveries are to be expected shortly after launch. The Triber boasts an upgraded 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Kwid. This one makes 72hp and 96Nm, will be paired to a 5-speed manual/AMT and will be BS-IV compliant at launch. The Triber has seven seats with a largely flexible seating and cargo focus. The creature comforts include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment complete with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, digital instrument cluster and more.

Renault says that the Triber has 94 per cent localisation and this will help enable them to price it very competitively. In fact, a leaked document few days back showed that the Triber will go up against hatchbacks like the Swift and Grand i10. It remains to be seen now how competitive the prices will be.

With inputs from PTI