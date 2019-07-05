Renault to host a seven day nationwide monsoon service camp

Renault India, the French car manufacturer has announced a seven-day nationwide monsoon camp across its service facilities in India. The Initiative, which has been titled as 'Renault Monsoon Camp' will provide after-sales services from July 8 to July 14, 2019. This seven-day monsoon camp organized by Renault is going to provide comprehensive check-up for customer cars. According to the guidelines issued by Renault, all the key functions of the vehicle will be examined.

Under this monsoon camp, Renault is also going to offer special benefits to customers. These include a 50 per cent discount on select accessories, 10 per cent discount on select parts along with a 15 per cent discount on labour charges and other value-added services. Furthermore, the French carmaker will provide 10 per cent discount on its extended warranty and roadside assistant service 'Renault Secure'. To help its customers with an easy renewal of their insurance policy, the company will also offer 'Renault Assured' plan.

Under the 'Renault Monsoon Camp', the company is also going to offer a number of value-added services to its customers. In addition to providing check-up facilities along with free car top wash, the automaker has announced to offer discounts on tyres of select brands along with a 5 per cent discount on engine oil replacement. Customers who have registered on the My Renault app are going to get an additional 5 per cent discount during this period. In addition to this, the automaker is going to host a number of activities at its dealerships with assured gifts.

Renault is currently working towards introducing several new vehicles in India. The list includes the mid-life updates for the Duster SUV and the KWID entry-level hatchback. In addition to this, the company is also going to launch an all-new sub-4-meter offering, the Triber in India sometime later this year. The same will have flexible seating option, as in, the third row of the Triber will be completely removable, offering boot-space which well exceeds the 600-liters mark.