Renault targets 7 models, €2 bn annual exports from India by 2030

Renault Group CEO Francois Provost has unveiled a massive strategic overhaul for India, featuring seven new models by 2030, including the all-new Bridger SUV and an electric Duster.

Renault has outlined an aggressive future roadmap, placing India at the centre of its ‘futuREady’ global strategy, with plans to launch seven new models and achieve €2 billion of annual exports by 2030.

“We are entering our largest product renewal cycle in India. We will introduce new vehicles, bringing our portfolio to 7 models by 2030,” Francois Provost, CEO, Renault Group, said at an event to unveil the carmaker’s ‘futuREady India’ strategy, spanning product launches to export targets and increasing the share of localisation.

In March, the company unveiled its global ‘futuREady’ growth plan, which includes 36 launches including 22 in Europe and 14 in international high-growth markets such as South America and India. It is also targeting a shift towards cleaner mobility, with electrified vehicles expected to account for nearly 50% of total sales by 2030.

ALSO READ Maruti to replace Ignis with Punch rivaling SUV

Provost said India represents 40% of the worldwide Total Industry Volume (TIV) growth in markets where Renault operates and remains one of the fastest-growing automotive markets. “We are competing in a market of around 50 million vehicles per year, which is more than half of the global market (55%),” he said.

“I think by 2030, India could be among the top three market for us globally and my strategic target is to reach 5% market share as soon as possible,” Provost added.

From Duster to Bridger EV

The Renault Group CEO said the company is aiming to achieve €2 billion of annual exports by 2030 from India, including cars, technology and auto components. “I’m cautious about exporting cars because of geopolitics. What is embedded in our €2 billion target is lot of technologies and components.” Provost added that, for instance, Renault’s technology team in India does a lot of work on connectivity solutions for the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), which can be exported to markets like South America.

Renault recently took full ownership and control of its Chennai manufacturing plant from erstwhile joint venture partner Nissan Motor India. The facility has an annual installed capacity of nearly 500,000 units, with utilisation currently below 50%.

On whether Renault is looking at any manufacturing joint venture partnerships in India, Provost said ‘futuREady India’ is a standalone plan. “My priority is to deliver ‘India for India’ for the Renault brand with our technology. There is no other project for time being in India.”

Platform Evolution

Earlier this week, Japanese auto major Nissan said the company is open to explore partnerships in India, including with Honda.

Stephane Debalise, CEO, Renault Group in India, said, a key part of the futuREady India strategy is the rollout of two new platforms—Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP) and Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP). RGEP will focus on affordable offerings, including sub-₹10 lakh models such as Kiger and Triber. RGMP, a flexible architecture, supports multiple powertrains including ICE, CNG, flex-fuel, hybrid and electric. Renault’s new Duster is built on the RGMP platform. “By 2030, four products in India will be built on RGMP, including Duster and Bridger,” Debalise said.

He added that the company’s transition towards electrification will gather pace from 2026. “Bridger will be a key part of that journey. At launch, it will introduce a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. A few months after the Bridger launch, it will evolve into Renault Group’s first fully electric vehicle in India,” he said.