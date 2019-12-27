Renault to join the sub-compact SUV party with its Brezza, Venue rival in 2020

Representational ImageRenault, the French automaker, recently made a big announcement regarding the future of its products in India, in the wake of upcoming BS6 emission regulations. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO, Renault India, on the sidelines of announcing the export of its model Triber to the South African market, said that the carmaker will now phase out diesel iterations of its models in India and that the company's complete focus will be on petrol derivatives. In sync with that, Renault is also going to chuck the Lodgy MPV from its portfolio.

Apart from making this announcement, Mamillapalle also stated that the company is currently working on a sub-four-meter SUV for the Indian market. Without revealing any other details, he also confirmed that the launch of the same is likely to take place sometime during the second half of 2020. This sub-four-meter SUV, which will rival against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon, is likely to use the same platform as that of the Renault Triber.

The engine duties are likely to be carried out by a derivative of the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit that is currently available in the Triber. Renault could turbocharge the same and order to give it the required boost in power. Transmission options are likely to include a manual as well as an AMT unit.

For this new sub-four-meter SUV, Renault is likely to employ several bits and pieces from its part bin. And hence, it could get the same steering wheel, infotainment system and even the instrument cluster from the Triber 7-seater. In terms of safety, it will have all the standard equipment such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system.

Renault is known to price its products aggressively and hence, we expect the same from this new sub-four-meter SUV as well. Expect its prices to fall in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Inputs: PTI