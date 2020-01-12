Renault’s sub-compact SUV spotted testing in India: Brezza, Venue rival unveil at 2020 Auto Expo

Renault India is said to be developing a brand new model for the Indian market. The model which is currently under wraps has been spotted testing on Indian roads on the outskirts of Chennai sporting heavy camouflage. The project is said to be codenamed the HBC and it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Venue based model from Kia.

The HBC project is a sub-compact SUV which is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Triber. Therefore, the new SUV is likely to share components and design elements from the MPV. The steering wheel design, driver’s instrument cluster, interior design, infotainment system and more. The HBC prototype is seen sporting a split headlamp design at the front, similar to the one found on the new Renault Kwid. Front and centre of the vehicle is Renault’s signature grille and in profile, it can be seen the mule was sporting large alloy wheels, while the rear shows that it also features a rear windscreen wiper.

Engine options in this vehicle would be limited to petrol only. It is likely that it would be fitted with the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TCe turbocharged petrol engine. In the international Captur model, this engine produces 99bhp and 160Nm of torque, however, power figures for the Indian market will be announced later. The transmission duties would see a 5-speed manual being employed along with an AMT semi-automatic borrowed from the Triber.

It is likely that Renault will debut this new model at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo in February with market launch expected soon after. Additionally, at the Auto Expo, Kia will also reveal its sub-compact SUV while Tata and Maruti are expected to reveal updated versions of the Nexon and Brezza respectively.

Source: Power Stroke (Youtube)