Renault starts exports of Kiger to South Africa

The first batch of 760 Kiger cars have been despatched from Chennai Port to reach South Africa.

Renault India, a fully owned subsidiary of Renault SAS of France, has commenced exports of its compact SUV Kiger to South Africa. Kiger is the latest in the line of products launched by Renault in India. The first batch of 760 Kiger cars have been despatched from Chennai Port to reach South Africa. Having already started to Nepal, the company is looking further expand exports of Kiger to Indonesia, other parts of Africa and Saarc region soon.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India operations said, “The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and world class manufacturing capabilities.

Renault’s diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of South Africa. Our latest offering Kiger will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine.”

Loaded with several smart attributes and powered by a sporty, world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, Kiger is a breakthrough product targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market, according to a company release.

Mamillapalle said: “We look forward expand the exports of Kiger to many international markets soon including Indonesia, other parts of Africa and Saarc region, along with growing our customer base in India.”

Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in India and introducing several initiatives for the customers.

Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India, which include 200 plus Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.

Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 4.80 lakh units per annum.

