BS6 Renault Triber, Kwid launched: Variant wise price hike explained

Renault has launched the BS6 compliant versions of the Triber and Kwid in the Indian market. These are the first BS6 compliant versions to be launched by the French carmaker in India. Renault has said that it is also going to launch the BS6 compliant versions of the Duster as well as the Capture SUV well ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

With the BS6 upgrade, the engine specifications of the Triber remains the same. It continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 72 hp along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The fuel-efficiency figure of the BS6 compliant Triber is 19 kmpl. The prices of the Triber, with the BS6 upgrade, have been increased on an average of Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 depending upon the variant. The prices of this sub-four-meter seven-seater now fall in the range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Talking about the Kwid, Renault has updated the 0.8-litre as well as the 1.0-litre engine of the Triber to meet the new emission regulations. Just like the Triber, with the update, the engine specifications of the Kwid's engines also remains the same. The 0.8-litre petrol unit is good for 52 hp along with 72 Nm of torque. While the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine continues to produce 66 hp along with 91 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are paired as standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre unit is also available with a 5-speed AMT unit. With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Renault Kwid has increased by Rs 9,000 across its variant line-up.

Renault Kwid's competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 received its BS6 upgrade last year. With this, the Alto also received its mid-life update in which is got minor design updates along with interior updates as well.