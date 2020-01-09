Renault reports 68 percent sales growth in Q4 2019: Triber biggest contributor!

Renault India has announced that with the introduction of new products namely Triber, Kwid and Duster, the company is growing over the last calendar year on a YTD basis with 88,869 sales this year registering a growth of 7.9% over the last year. All thanks to this, the French automaker was ranked amongst the top 5 automotive brands in the months of November and December. During the month of December 2019, Renault sales stood at 11,964 units registering a growth of 64.7% over the same period last year. Moreover, when it comes to the sales numbers in November 2019, the company registered 10,882 unit sales and the figures were up by 77% compared to the same period last year.

Moving a month back, Renault recorded monthly sales of 11, 516 units in the month of October 2019, witnessing a growth of 63% over the same period last year. Talking of the cumulative sales in the months of October, November and December 2019 (Q4 CY), the company sold a total of 34,362 units, registering a growth of 67.92% during the same period last year. The recently launched Triber showed impressive sales numbers in the last few months. In order to be specific, Renault India sold a total of 2490 units of the Triber in August 2019. On the other hand, the company sold a total of 4,710 units of the Triber in September. During the said month, the Triber reported over 50 percent of the total sales for the brand.

Following that, the Triber's sales numbers only went on to increase in the succeeding month. In order to be precise, October 2019 saw 5,240 unit sales of the Triber while 6,071 units and 5,631 units were sold in the months of November and December 2019 respectively. This accounts for a total sales of 24,142 units.