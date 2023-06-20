Renault Rafale coupe SUV unveiled at Paris Air Show: Coming to India?

The all-new Renault Rafale coupe SUV has been unveiled at the ongoing Paris Air Show. This will be the flagship sport utility vehicle from the house of this French car manufacturer.

Renault has taken the wraps off its all-new flagship SUV, Rafale, at the ongoing Paris Air Show. It shares the platform with Renault Espace but is the company’s first SUV to feature Renault’s brand new design language. Here’s all you need to know about the Renault Rafale.

Renault Rafale: Design and dimensions

The Renault Rafale will be the flagship SUV in the company’s global line-up. This coupe SUV gets a striking design and is very aerodynamic as well. In terms of dimensions, the Rafale measures 4.7 metres in length, 1.86 metres in width, 1.61 metres in height and has a wheelbase of 2.74 metres.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV bookings open: India launch on July 5

Renault Rafale: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Renault Rafale will be a 197 bhp E-tech full hybrid powertrain. It consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 128 bhp and 205 Nm, paired with two electric motors that have a power output of 67 bhp and 33 bhp respectively. The company is also said to be working on a 286 bhp four-wheel drive version of the Rafale.

Renault Rafale: Is it coming to India?

The Renault Rafale SUV is unlikely to come to India. It will be first introduced in the European market followed by other global markets. In India, Renault currently sells the Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The company is expected to launch the new-generation Duster SUV in India by 2025.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the product unveil, Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand said, “The All-new Renault Rafale is central in the Renaulution, symbolises our move upmarket and shows that we belong in every customer segment. With its captivating coupe-SUV design crafted for intense experiences, it provides unprecedented driving pleasure with its hybrid powertrains and a standard-setting chassis brimming with passion and know-how from Renault engineers.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.