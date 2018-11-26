Renault plans blockbuster 2019: New Duster, Kwid & a brand new MPV to launch next year

Renault India has big plans for 2019 with three new car launches lined up for the new year - 2019 Renault Kwid facelift, 2019 Renault Duster facelift and an all-new MPV codenamed RBC who is likely to get a name by January 2019. In August this year, the French car manufacturer announced that it aims to launch a new model every year as part of its portfolio development plan in India. Renault also asserted that its focus will be on the domestic market in India and that it has no plans to increase exports anytime soon. The manufacturer will first launch the RBC MPV, followed by the new Duster facelift and the new Renault Kwid is likely to be the big launch in the festive season.

Renault has been working on a new MPV for quite some time now and it has also been spotted testing in India. Internally called Renault RBC, the sub-four-metre MPV is based on Renault's CMF-A platform.

Renault MPV rendering (Source: Yohann Ory)

Based on these spy images, design features up front of the new Renault RBC include LED DRLs (daytime running lights) and a new grille. The MPV is expected to be powered by the same 1.0-litre engine that currently powers the Kwid hatchback. It is, however, likely to be better tuned for more power.

Expect Renault RBC to feature a touchscreen infotainment system and a similar digital instrument cluster as the Kwid. In terms of safety, the new Renault MPV will feature ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) along with dual airbags. Considering the new safety norms that will come into effect starting October 2019, the upcoming Renault MPV will also come with rear parking sensors.

Next-generation Renault Duster, codenamed HJD, is expected to launch in India by mid-2019. The upcoming SUV will be based on Renault-Nissan CMF-B or the present B0/Logan platform, depending on the country/region. The new Duster is also likely to come with a seven-seat configuration option.

The new-generation Renault Duster is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre dCi and a 1.6-litre diesel engine, which the car manufacturer might tune to deliver improved fuel efficiency and performance.

The third launch in line will that of the new 2019 Renault Kwid facelift. Based on the same CMF-A platform, the 2019 Kwid will continue to retain its generous cabin space. Expected to launch by festive season next year. The new Kwid hatchback is likely to retain most of the design cues with some subtle tweaks to the styling for a fresh outlook.

The 2019 Renault Kwid facelift was spied testing in Europe this year. While the test mule was equipped with an 800cc engine, the company will also bring along the 1.0-litre variant. The new 2019 Renault Kwid facelift will draw power from the same 54 bhp 800cc engine that powers the present day model. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Renault also showcased the all-electric version of the Kwid, called Renault K-ZE, at 2018 Paris Motor Show. The K-ZE will go on sale in China first, followed by other internaltional markets. It is, however, unlikely to launch in India.