Renault opens two new dealerships in Indore

Renault now has 27 dealerships across the state of Madhya Pradesh and 530+ touchpoints across the country. The new dealerships will showcase the entire range of Renault products.

French automaker Renault has opened two new dealerships in Indore. This endeavour will further strengthen the company’s presence in India. One of the two new dealerships is Renault Indore East located at Bijalpur Square, A.B. Road and the other is Renault Indore West at Sukhdev Nagar Airport Road.

The state-of-the-art 3S dealership, Renault Indore East is located at 283, Bijalpur Square, A.B. Road and comes with a fully integrated workshop facility that spreads across an area of 14,300 sq ft. The showroom has an area of 4,500 sq ft and can hold 5 display cars. As for the workshop, it is spread across an area of 9,800 sq ft and is equipped with 8 mechanical bays and 12 bodyshop bays with a wide range of accessories and modern equipment to provide top-of-the-line services to customers. Comparatively, the Renault Indore West, located at 9-10, Sukhdev Nagar, Airport Road, is spread across an area of 1,100 sq ft.

The newly inaugurated dealerships have been designed according to the Renault Store concept. These are a new generation of dealerships, which have been conceptualized to best address the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner. With the inauguration of the two new dealerships, the company now has a total of 27 outlets in Madhya Pradesh itself. The pan-India network strength of Renault becomes more than 500 sales and 530+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.

Currently, Renault’s lineup includes three vehicles – Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The Renault Kwid is the company’s most affordable offering in India and has a starting price of Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with an 800cc and a 1.0-litre engine, with the latter being offered in both manual and automatic transmission. In fact, the Kwid achieved a sales milestone of 4 lakh units not too long ago. The Triber MPV and Kiger compact SUV have been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP safety testing.