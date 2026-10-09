Renault opens bookings for Duster hybrid ahead of October 17 launch

Renault India has opened pre-bookings for the Duster E-Tech strong hybrid at ₹21,000 ahead of its October 17 launch. Delivering a class-leading ARAI mileage of 29 km/l, the new powertrain targets rival hybrids like the Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

Renault India has opened bookings for the Duster strong-hybrid at ₹21,000 ahead of its launch on October 17. The company has also announced an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km per litre for the upcoming SUV, which will mark the introduction of its E-Tech hybrid technology in India.

Customers can book the vehicle through Renault India’s website and authorised dealerships across the country. The E-Tech system draws on the French automaker’s experience in Formula One and is expected to strengthen the Duster’s proposition in the competitive midsize sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

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The hybrid will be the third powertrain option for the Duster, joining the existing 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. The addition is expected to address a key gap in the model’s line-up following the absence of a diesel option, which continues to find buyers in India’s midsize SUV market.

The Duster hybrid will compete with the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. These models target buyers seeking higher fuel efficiency without switching to a fully electric vehicle. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder hybrids offer 27.97kpl while the Victoris certified ARAI fuel efficiency figures.

The hybrid offering comes as Renault looks to revive its fortunes in the domestic market through new products. The company is banking on the Duster, relaunched in its new generation in March, alongside the recently introduced Triber turbo, to improve sales.

Renault India sold 31,979 vehicles in the domestic market between January and August 2026, averaging around 3,997 units a month. The Triber remained the company’s key volume driver, averaging approximately 1,800 units monthly during the period. The new-generation Duster averaged around 1,000 units a month since its introduction.

Despite the Duster’s established brand recognition in India, its latest iteration has faced stiff competition, with sales remaining modest so far. The strong-hybrid powertrain could help Renault differentiate the SUV through fuel efficiency and broaden its appeal among customers seeking alternatives to conventional petrol-powered models.

The launch is expected to be a key test of Renault’s ability to regain market share in India’s crowded SUV segment, where established players have expanded their offerings across petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains.