Renault offering discounts up to 60,000 in Freedom Carnival Offer

August is generally about Independence Day and in sync with the spirit, French carmaker Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on select models under the Freedom Carnival Offer. The models include Kwid hatchback, Triber MPV and Kiger compact SUV. Under the offer, Renault is also offering free accessories worth Rs 5,000 in addition to cash discounts, scrappage benefits and exchange bonuses.

Renault Triber MPV gets the highest in terms of the exact discount amount, while Renault Kiger gets the lowest. The Freedom Carnival offer starts from August 2 and lasts till Aug 16, 2022

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is the only sub-4m MPV in the Indian market that offers three rows of seating, comes equipped with 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission which churns out 71bhp and 96 Nm of torque. However, in terms of GNCAP rating, the Triber scores 4-star.

Renault is offering a total discount of Rs 60,000 on the MPV in Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and Gujarat, including cash discounts of Rs 45,000, free accessories worth Rs 5,000 and exchange benefits worth Rs 10,000. Customers in other states can get an overall discount of Rs 55,000 on the Triber.

Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat get a total discount of Rs 45,000 on the Triber limited edition, while Kerala gets a discount of Rs 35,000. In contrast, the rest of India receives a discount of just Rs 15,000.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid hatchback, having two petrol engine options a 0.8 litre, three-cylinder petrol motor and a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol motor which produces 53bhp and 67bhp. Available in four variant options- RXL, RXL (O), RXT, Climber and Climber (O). On the GNCAP rating scorecard it bagged 1-stars.

The hatchback gets an overall discount of Rs 50,000 in Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala, including cash benefits worth Rs 35,000 also free accessories worth Rs 5,000 and the scrappage policy benefits, while Reanault is offering discounts up to Rs 45,000 in the other states.

Renault Kiger

In contrast to the other two models, the Kiger gets a uniform discount of up to Rs 25,000 across all states including Rs 10,000 in corporate discounts, Rs 10,000 in scrappage benefits and Rs 5,000 worth free accessories. The updated compact SUV, which was launched in March 2022, continues with a 99bhp, 1- turbo-petrol and a 71bhp, 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. On the GNCAP rating chart, it got a four star for adult occupancy while only a two star for child occupany primarily dur to unstable body shell integrity.