Renault October offers – Up to Rs 50,000 discount on Kwid, Triber, and Kiger

Renault cars discounts in October 2022. Renault is offering up to Rs 50,000 on the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger this festive season.

Renault is offering discounts in October on its lineup of vehicles that consist of the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. Being the festive season, the French carmaker is offering up to Rs 50,000 as benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Renault Kwid October discounts

Renault’s entry-level offering, the Kwid hatchback, gets a total discount of Rs 35,000 that includes Rs 10,000 as cash benefits, Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus for the 1.0-litre variant and Rs 10,000 for the 800cc version, and Rs 10,000 as a corporate discount.

The Renault Kwid hatchback received a facelift in 2019 and competes directly with the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which saw a refresh recently. The Renault Kwid is offered with a manual as well as an AMT gearbox.

Renault Triber October discounts

The Renault Triber is the only sub-4 metre MPV in India, and for October, the carmaker is offering benefits that total Rs 50,000. The Renault Triber gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

The Renault Triber Limited Edition also gets offers totalling Rs 45,000 that include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Renault Kiger October offers

The sub-4 metre SUV Kiger gets benefits totalling Rs 10,000 in the form of a corporate discount. Renault is not offering any cash discounts or exchange bonuses for the Kiger this October. The Renault Kiger received an update earlier this year and the SUV competes in an intense segment that consists of numerous vehicles from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Mahindra, and Tata Motors.