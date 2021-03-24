Renault, Nissan vehicles to get expensive from April 2021: Here’s why

Renault and Nissan will join Maruti Suzuki and Isuzu to hike the prices for their vehicles from April 2021. The hike in prices will depend on the vehicle and variant, but the reason for the hike in prices seem to be of similar nature.

By:March 24, 2021 11:33 AM

Renault and Nissan have announced that both automakers will be raising the prices of all their vehicles from next month. From the next financial year, starting April 1, 2021, Renault, Nissan and Datsun vehicles manufactured in India will see their prices getting higher. The rise in prices will depend on the model and variants. Nissan states that the change in prices is down to owing to the increase in auto component prices.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said, “There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models.”

Renault elaborated that the price hike is a “result of increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, and plastics.”

The decision follows the announcement made by Maruti Suzuki and Isuzu Motors India. Both automakers citing similar reasons to hike prices for their vehicles in the market. Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Nissan have not officially quantified the percentage of the price increase for their models. Isuzu Motors stated that its D-Max and D-Max S-Cab commercial utility purpose pick-up trucks will see a rise by around Rs 1 lakh over the ex-showroom price.

Renault’s India product line up consists of the Kwid, Triber, Duster and the recently launched Kiger SUV. While Nissan’s line up includes the Magnite and Kicks SUVs along with the Redi-Go, Go and Go+ models from the Datsun brand.

Both Renault and Nissan had increased prices for their vehicles at the turn of the new year in January. Renault models saw prices rise by around Rs 28,000. However, Renault has issued benefits worth Rs 70,000 on the Triber, Rs 60,000 on the Kwid and around Rs 1 lakh worth of benefits with the Duster SUV. Nissan on the other hand is currently offering benefits and discounts of upto Rs 95,000 on the Kicks SUV in March 2021.

