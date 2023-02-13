Renault, Nissan to invest Rs 5,300 crore in India: To launch six new vehicles

Renault and Nissan have announced to launch six new products in India, including four SUVs and two electric vehicles. The auto major will invest Rs 5,300 crore to support its new projects.

Renault and Nissan have revealed their future road map for the Indian market. The companies will collaborate on six new vehicles for domestic and international customers which will include two new fully electric vehicles and four SUVs. The auto major has committed an investment of Rs 5,300 crore to support its new projects for the Indian market.

Renault, Nissan new SUVs and EVs:

Renault and Nissan’s six new models will comprise three for each company, engineered and built in Chennai. They will be built on common alliance platforms but with distinctive styling of the respective brands. This will include four new C-segment SUVs and two new A-segment electric vehicles which will be the first electric offerings for both Renault and Nissan in India.

According to Renault Nissan Group, its fresh investment will add up to 2,000 additional new jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At the same time, the RNAIPL factory will become carbon-neutral with a significant increase in renewable energy generation by 2045. Also, under the new framework agreement, RNAIPL will move to ownership of 51% Nissan – 49% Renault.

Here’s what the company said:

Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, said, “Renault and Nissan are fully committed to the Indian market, committed to electrifying the Indian market and committed to minimising our impact on the environment. For the first time, the Nissan line-up in India will reflect our global power in high-quality SUVs and EVs, bringing greater value to our employees, customers and communities.”

