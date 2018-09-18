Renault-Nissan signs up with Google! Future cars to have deeper Android integration

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance has announced a new technology partnership with Google to use Android operating system in vehicles starting 2021. The alliance stated that their aim is to provide intelligent infotainment and customer-focused applications across multiple models and brands. Under the said technology partnership, the vehicles sold by the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi in many markets will utilize Android and will provide turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps. Furthermore, the drivers will have access to automotive apps on the Google Play Store and have the ability to answer calls and texts, control media, find information, and manage vehicle functions with voice using the in-built Google Assistant.

The Alliance will integrate Google applications and services into infotainment and cloud-based systems in order to enhance the experience for customers of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors brands. The good part is that while a range of Alliance vehicles will share the Android platform, each brand will have the flexibility to create a unique customer interface and specific features on top of the common Android platform.

The said plan also involves the launch of 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles, new autonomous-driving technologies and the ongoing rollout of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud. The Alliance Intelligent Cloud will provide next-generation infotainment systems with secure connectivity by offering a platform to integrate data management, infotainment systems and to facilitate over-the-air upgrades and remote diagnostics in Alliance member-company vehicles.

All thanks to Google Android integration into media systems, drivers and passengers will be able to access an ecosystem that includes thousands of existing applications and an ever-expanding array of new apps. The system will also be compatible with devices running other operating systems, such as Apple iOS.

Commenting on the new partnership, Hadi Zablit, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, said that the partnership with Google will offer owners of vehicles rich user experiences that are currently available only outside the vehicle or, to a limited extent, by connecting an Android device to supported vehicles. The alliance is building powerful connected and seamless on-board / off-board experiences into the vehicles in addition to the features of Google applications and services that many users are accustomed to, including Google Maps, the Google Assistant and the Google Play Store.