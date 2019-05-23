Renault Megane RS dethrones the Honda Civic Type R as the fastest FWD car around the Nurburgring

The Renault Megane RS Trophy-R is expected to be introduced internationally as the main rival for the fast versions of the Ford Focus, the VW Golf GTI and the Honda Civic Type-R. But it is that last name that would now have a shattered heart and its jaw on the floor. Reason being that the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R has destroyed the Civic Nurburgring lap record and by some hefty margin.

The Honda Civic Type R in April 2017 clocked a 7:43.8 with a full "floating" roll cage, removed infotainment and rear seats. It became the very first front wheel drive car to break the 8-minute barrier at the Nurburgring and held the record for the fastest FWD car till now.

Well the Megane RS clocked a 7:40.1 around the 20.6km racetrack at the hands of Laurent Hurgon. While Renault has not revealed many details about the Megane RS Trophy-R, it does say that it sees a 130kilogrammes of weight saving and uses the 1.8-litre turbo motor that develops 300h all to the front wheels.

Watch the full lap in the video

This new lap record shows how far we have come in terms of technological advancements with our modern cars. Less than a decade ago, a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera has set a time of 7:40.7. The Gallardo that set the lap time was a lightweight version with a naturally aspirated 570bhp V10 engine with four-wheel drive. And the original Bugatti Veyron is only faster by a mere tenth with 1,000bhp and all-wheel drive, which was the world’s fastest car at the time. If you’d like me to compare it to a fast performance car by today's standard, how about the all-wheel-drive F90-gen BMW M5 which is only quicker by about two seconds?

The Megane RS did feature significant upgrades in aero, and chassis development and did the lap on Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres. The Renault Megane RS Trophy-R is expected to make its official market launch before the end of the year and will be made in limited numbers. The Megane RS Trophy-R has been developed in partnership with Akrapovič, Brembo, Bridgestone, Öhlins and Sabelt.