Renault looks beyond Duster to revive India business

Hybrid, CNG and electric options will anchor a broader portfolio as the carmaker works to improve its market position

Renault Group India is looking to rebuild its business through a broader product portfolio and wider powertrain choices. Speaking on the sidelines of the Duster Hybrid launch, Stéphane Deblaise, head of Renault Group India, said, “The hybrid could account for 60% of Duster sales if customers understand the technology and pricing is competitive, although the company has not set a firm sales target for this powertrain option for the SUV.



The Duster Hybrid has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 16.99 lakh, rising to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top variant. Bookings are open for Rs 21,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November.



“In most markets where we have introduced hybrids, they have played a significant role because they replaced diesel. This is why our message is, ‘Forget diesel, go hybrid’,” he said. A high proportion of the hybrid system for the Duster will be imported initially, but the company plans to localise nearly everything over time, he added.

The Duster Hybrid’s gets a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, producing 160hp, with a claimed ARAI fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl.



According to SIAM data, Duster dispatches fell from 2,359 units in April to 406 in August. Renault’s domestic wholesales, however, rose 36.6% to 35,378 vehicles during January-September 2026.

The Duster’s entry-level 1.0 litre engine currently lacks an automatic gearbox. “When you speak about one-litre automatic, you say indirectly that we should address less expensive two-pedal cars. And this we will do,” Deblaise said, indicating the first half of 2027 as the timeline.Renault does not currently plan an electric Duster, although Deblaise said it was technically possible.



While there are no talks on a Duster CNG, Renault will introduce a Triber CNG before the end of 2026. The upcoming Bridger compact SUV, due at end of 2027, will be offered with internal-combustion, petrol hybrid and electric powertrains, with all versions expected to be launched at roughly the same time. The model is expected to have around 90% localization and will be priced aggressively.

“We were too much narrow in terms of powertrain offer. This is why we are widening our powertrain offer,” Deblaise said, identifying electrification, a broader product range as his key priorities. “In India, everything is fast. But the result takes time. And we are doing a lot of things very fast, but the result will take time,” he said.

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Renault will continue with two platforms: RGEP for conventional powertrains, including CNG, and RGMP for electrification.

The company has yet to decide whether to introduce a next-generation Kwid. Deblaise said margins in the segment remained under pressure, although a refresh introduced in June had helped draw attention to the car and support sales.