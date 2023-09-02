Renault launches Urban Night Limited Edition of Kiger, Triber, and Kwid, limited to 300 units.

Ahead of the festive season, Renault has launched the Urban Night Limited Edition of Kiger, Triber, and Kwid, priced at Rs 14,999 for Triber and Kiger over their top variants, and Rs 6,999 for Kwid, over its top variant. The Renault Urban Night Limited Edition variants will be limited to 300 units.

The new Urban Night Limited Edition cars get details such as stealth black body colour and Stardust Silver accents. For the Triber and Kwid, the stealth black exterior colour is a new addition to the range. The vehicles also feature front and rear skid plates and inserts on door-side cladding.

The Urban Night’s interiors offer a Smart Mirror Monitor, Advanced Ambient Lighting System, illuminated scuff plate, and more, The Smart Mirror Monitor gets a 9.6-inch colour screen which doubles as an interior rearview mirror with adjustable view angles, that can also monitor the front and rear while it can be recorded on a smartphone.

Renault has made no changes to the engines, as they will be powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit or the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Gearbox choices include manual and AMT units.